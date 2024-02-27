Demand at currency auction of Azerbaijan's Central Bank goes down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has held the next currency auction, Trend reports via CBA.

The data of CBA shows that the auction's demand totaled $105.1 million (a decrease from the previous auction of 2.78 percent, or $3 million) and was entirely satisfied.

Meanwhile, at the previous currency auction, demand totaled $108.1 million.

The weighted average exchange rate at the end of the auction was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Since the start of the year, $1.2 billion has been bought at currency auctions. The highest currency demand was reported at the auction conducted on February 13, 2024, at $151.1 million. A total of $417.1 million was purchased at currency auctions in January 2024.

To note, $3.8 billion was purchased at currency auctions in 2023.

CBA started holding currency auctions by unilateral sale of foreign currency under competitive conditions in mid-January 2017.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel