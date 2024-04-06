Baker Hughes to supply electric-driven tech for Cedar LNG facility

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Baker Hughes secured an order from Black & Veatch, a global engineering, construction, and consulting leader, to provide electric-driven liquefaction technologies to Cedar LNG in Canada, Trend reports.

The order, confirmed in the first quarter of 2024, involves supplying various turbomachinery equipment, including four electric-driven main refrigeration compressors, two electric-driven boil-off gas compressors, and six centrifugal pumps.

"The Cedar LNG project represents an important step toward reducing carbon emissions through lower-carbon LNG facilities that can supply customers looking to move away from more carbon intensive feedstocks. This is an important aspect of near-term decarbonization plans around the world, and Canada’s abundant natural gas supply means Cedar LNG is in a strong position to accelerate this phase of the energy transition. And our team is eager to take on this opportunity with our long-standing partner Baker Hughes," said Laszlo von Lazar, president of Black & Veatch’s Energy & Process Industries business.

The Cedar LNG project represents a collaboration between the Haisla Nation and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (Pembina) to advance the Haisla Nation-led initiative.

Integral to the economic and social development strategy of the Haisla Nation, this project signifies a significant step forward in reconciliation efforts, marking the first time the Haisla Nation will directly own and participate in a major industrial development within its territory.

Currently centered around Kitamaat Village, which houses approximately 700 of the Haisla membership, this project is situated at the head of the Douglas Channel in British Columbia, Canada.