Eni, Italy’s AICS launch initiative to boost technical education in Egypt

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Eni and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch the "Energize ATS" program, aimed at improving technical education and job prospects for youth in Egypt, Trend reports.

The agreement, signed today in Cairo, was attended by Italy's Minister of Education and Merit, Prof. Giuseppe Valditara, and Egypt's Minister of Education and Technical Education, Dr. Mohamed Abdel Latif.

The initiative seeks to enhance Egypt’s technical education system, addressing labor market demands and promoting green and digital transitions. The project builds on the success of Eni's Applied Technology School in Port Said, which graduated its first cohort in 2024.

Under the MoU, Eni and AICS will collaborate to establish two new applied technology schools in Egypt’s Matrouh and Damietta Governorates. Eni, through its subsidiaries Damietta LNG (DLNG) and IEOC, will manage the schools, develop curricula, and train educators, while AICS will focus on renovating infrastructure, providing equipment, and supporting inclusivity, particularly for female students and those with disabilities.

The program is aligned with Egypt's Ministry of Education and Technical Education and Italy’s Mattei Plan for Africa, emphasizing public-private partnerships in education and training.

Eni has operated in Egypt since 1954, and in 2024, it is the country’s leading oil and gas producer, with a daily output of approximately 280,000 barrels of oil equivalent.