Uzbekistan expands Belt and Road reach with inaugural China-bound freight train
Photo: Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport
Uzbekistan and China have launched a new container train route connecting Tashkent and Fuzhou, marking a major boost in trade and transport ties. The initiative, part of China’s Belt and Road strategy, comes amid record freight growth between the two nations and signals deepening economic cooperation across key sectors.
