Uzbekistan, EU supercharge partnership with bold regional forum agenda

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 26. The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan hosted a meeting with a delegation led by Pēteris Ustubs, Director for International Partnerships for the Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific at the European Commission, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing joint initiatives, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the parties discussed ways to enhance cooperation within the framework of the European Union’s Global Gateway strategy for 2017–2027. Particular emphasis was placed on the implementation of joint projects in Uzbekistan in the areas of digital transformation, transport and logistics, and green energy.

Following the discussions, the sides agreed on key organizational matters for the upcoming Third European Union – Central Asia Economic Forum and the Tashkent International Investment Forum. Both events, scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan this year, will involve participation from countries along the Trans-Caspian Corridor, aiming to deepen regional economic ties and cooperation.