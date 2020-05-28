Pedestrian bridge being constructed in Uzbekistan's Navoi city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

Uzbek construction companies are building an above-ground bridge for pedestrians at the intersection of Amir Teymur and Galaba streets in Navoi city of Uzbekistan, Trend reports referring to Uzbekistan 24 TV channel.

The construction is planned to be completed by autumn 2020, with 80 percent of the work completed so far, the report said.

The intersection, where the bridge is being built, is located next to Navoi Central Dehkan Market and clothing markets. About 400 people cross the intersection in a minute.

"The bridge for pedestrians will avoid the risk of accidents at the intersection and eliminate traffic jams. The bridge has an unusual design and is made in the national style. In addition to stairs, it provides ramps and elevators with a capacity of one ton for the elderly and people with special needs," the report said.

The cost of construction is about 15 billion soum ($1.4 million). The main contractor is State Unitary Enterprise Navoi Bridges, and the subcontractors are Uzbek Khimprommontazh, Inter Karmala and Element Qurilish companies.

