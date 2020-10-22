Low-cost air company Ryanair not to commence flights in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22

Low-cost air company Ryanair will not commence flights in Georgia for winter navigation season, Trend reports via Georgian media.

“Ryanair has announced big cuts to its winter flight schedule due to EU governments, the company will operate at only 40 percent-60 percent of last year's capacity. The decision will affect the winter navigation season in Georgia. Passengers affected by the canceled flights were informed and alternative options had been offered,” the statement reads.

However, Georgia resumes regular flights in 10 more cities from November 1. The relevant amendment has been made to the Government's Resolution on Approval of Isolation and Quarantine Rules on October 19.

According to the document, flights will be resumed from Tbilisi Shota Rustaveli International Airport to the following cities: Doha, Warsaw, Athens, Amsterdam, Vienna, Berlin, and Milan.

As for Kutaisi Davit Agmashenebeli International Airport, flights will be renovated to Katowice, Vilnius and Dortmund.

