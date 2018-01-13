Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7001 AZN/USD.
Jan. 1-3 were non-working days in connection with the New Year and the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis. The exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies was not formed these days.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Jan. 1
|
-
|
Jan. 8
|
1.7001
|
Jan. 2
|
-
|
Jan. 9
|
1.7001
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Jan. 10
|
1.7001
|
Jan. 4
|
1.7001
|
Jan. 11
|
1.7001
|
Jan. 5
|
1.7001
|
Jan. 12
|
1.7001
|
Average weekly
|
1.7001
|
Average weekly
|
1.7001
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0047 manats or 0.2299 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.03776 manats.
|
Official AZ/EUR exchange rate
|
Jan. 1
|
-
|
Jan. 8
|
2.0445
|
Jan. 2
|
-
|
Jan. 9
|
2.0346
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Jan. 10
|
2.0293
|
Jan. 4
|
2.0431
|
Jan. 11
|
2.0312
|
Jan. 5
|
2.0527
|
Jan. 12
|
2.0492
|
Average weekly
|
2.0479
|
Average weekly
|
2.03776
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0002 manats (0.6689 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.0299 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Jan. 1
|
-
|
Jan. 8
|
0.0299
|
Jan. 2
|
-
|
Jan. 9
|
0.0298
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Jan. 10
|
0.0299
|
Jan. 4
|
0.0297
|
Jan. 11
|
0.0298
|
Jan. 5
|
0.0298
|
Jan. 12
|
0.0301
|
Average weekly
|
0.02975
|
Average weekly
|
0.0299
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0047 manats or 1.033 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.45184 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Jan. 1
|
-
|
Jan. 8
|
0.4550
|
Jan. 2
|
-
|
Jan. 9
|
0.4543
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Jan. 10
|
0.4512
|
Jan. 4
|
0.4495
|
Jan. 11
|
0.4484
|
Jan. 5
|
0.4534
|
Jan. 12
|
0.4503
|
Average weekly
|
0.45145
|
Average weekly
|
0.45184
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 15.7855 manats or by 0.7032 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2243.16126 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Jan. 1
|
-
|
Jan. 8
|
2244.6845
|
Jan. 2
|
-
|
Jan. 9
|
2242.2704
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Jan. 10
|
2228.1851
|
Jan. 4
|
2223.7818
|
Jan. 11
|
2240.1963
|
Jan. 5
|
2247.5492
|
Jan. 12
|
2260.4700
|
Average weekly
|
2235.6655
|
Average weekly
|
2243.16126
