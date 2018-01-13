Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7001 AZN/USD.

Jan. 1-3 were non-working days in connection with the New Year and the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis. The exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies was not formed these days.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Jan. 1 - Jan. 8 1.7001 Jan. 2 - Jan. 9 1.7001 Jan. 3 - Jan. 10 1.7001 Jan. 4 1.7001 Jan. 11 1.7001 Jan. 5 1.7001 Jan. 12 1.7001 Average weekly 1.7001 Average weekly 1.7001

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0047 manats or 0.2299 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.03776 manats.

Official AZ/EUR exchange rate Jan. 1 - Jan. 8 2.0445 Jan. 2 - Jan. 9 2.0346 Jan. 3 - Jan. 10 2.0293 Jan. 4 2.0431 Jan. 11 2.0312 Jan. 5 2.0527 Jan. 12 2.0492 Average weekly 2.0479 Average weekly 2.03776

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0002 manats (0.6689 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.0299 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Jan. 1 - Jan. 8 0.0299 Jan. 2 - Jan. 9 0.0298 Jan. 3 - Jan. 10 0.0299 Jan. 4 0.0297 Jan. 11 0.0298 Jan. 5 0.0298 Jan. 12 0.0301 Average weekly 0.02975 Average weekly 0.0299

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0047 manats or 1.033 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.45184 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Jan. 1 - Jan. 8 0.4550 Jan. 2 - Jan. 9 0.4543 Jan. 3 - Jan. 10 0.4512 Jan. 4 0.4495 Jan. 11 0.4484 Jan. 5 0.4534 Jan. 12 0.4503 Average weekly 0.45145 Average weekly 0.45184

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 15.7855 manats or by 0.7032 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2243.16126 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Jan. 1 - Jan. 8 2244.6845 Jan. 2 - Jan. 9 2242.2704 Jan. 3 - Jan. 10 2228.1851 Jan. 4 2223.7818 Jan. 11 2240.1963 Jan. 5 2247.5492 Jan. 12 2260.4700 Average weekly 2235.6655 Average weekly 2243.16126

