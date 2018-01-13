Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

13 January 2018 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7001 AZN/USD.

Jan. 1-3 were non-working days in connection with the New Year and the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis. The exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies was not formed these days.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Jan. 1

-

Jan. 8

1.7001

Jan. 2

-

Jan. 9

1.7001

Jan. 3

-

Jan. 10

1.7001

Jan. 4

1.7001

Jan. 11

1.7001

Jan. 5

1.7001

Jan. 12

1.7001

Average weekly

1.7001

Average weekly

1.7001

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0047 manats or 0.2299 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.03776 manats.

Official AZ/EUR exchange rate

Jan. 1

-

Jan. 8

2.0445

Jan. 2

-

Jan. 9

2.0346

Jan. 3

-

Jan. 10

2.0293

Jan. 4

2.0431

Jan. 11

2.0312

Jan. 5

2.0527

Jan. 12

2.0492

Average weekly

2.0479

Average weekly

2.03776

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0002 manats (0.6689 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.0299 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Jan. 1

-

Jan. 8

0.0299

Jan. 2

-

Jan. 9

0.0298

Jan. 3

-

Jan. 10

0.0299

Jan. 4

0.0297

Jan. 11

0.0298

Jan. 5

0.0298

Jan. 12

0.0301

Average weekly

0.02975

Average weekly

0.0299

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0047 manats or 1.033 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.45184 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Jan. 1

-

Jan. 8

0.4550

Jan. 2

-

Jan. 9

0.4543

Jan. 3

-

Jan. 10

0.4512

Jan. 4

0.4495

Jan. 11

0.4484

Jan. 5

0.4534

Jan. 12

0.4503

Average weekly

0.45145

Average weekly

0.45184

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 15.7855 manats or by 0.7032 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2243.16126 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Jan. 1

-

Jan. 8

2244.6845

Jan. 2

-

Jan. 9

2242.2704

Jan. 3

-

Jan. 10

2228.1851

Jan. 4

2223.7818

Jan. 11

2240.1963

Jan. 5

2247.5492

Jan. 12

2260.4700

Average weekly

2235.6655

Average weekly

2243.16126

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 23 December 2017 17:53
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 2 December 2017 12:08
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 25 November 2017 11:04
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 28 October 2017 15:01
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 14 October 2017 16:40
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 7 October 2017 16:03
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 30 September 2017 15:36
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 23 September 2017 14:08
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 9 September 2017 12:47
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 19 August 2017 12:17
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 29 July 2017 15:16
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 22 July 2017 11:39
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 15 July 2017 13:54
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 8 July 2017 16:02
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 1 July 2017 12:09
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 24 June 2017 11:32
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 17 June 2017 13:51
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 10 June 2017 17:02