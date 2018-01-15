Volume of car sales in Kazakhstan reach $1.12B

15 January 2018 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
KazPrime indicator value increases
Economy news 13:06
Kazakhstan eyes to get 50% of energy from renewable sources
Economy news 13:04
Kazakhstan's output of construction materials up 3%
Economy news 12:13
China keen to get more gas from Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 10:36
Kazakh company announces a tender to buy maintenance services
Tenders 13 January 15:00
Kazakhstan company announces tender for repair work
Tenders 13 January 14:55
Volume of Kyrgyzstan’s export to EEU markets increased by 25%
Kyrgyzstan 13 January 12:48
Price on exported agricultural products decrease in Kazakhstan
Economy news 12 January 18:11
Kazakh national bank’s branch announces tender to buy cable network
Tenders 12 January 17:17
Villagers of North Kazakhstan become part of local agribusiness
Economy news 12 January 16:31
Kazakhstan reveals statistics on unemployment in country
Economy news 12 January 15:18
Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover value increases
Economy news 12 January 15:01
Subsidiaries of two Kazakh banks merge
Economy news 12 January 14:10
Kazakhstan’s oil refineries to increase production of diesel, gasoline
Oil&Gas 12 January 12:41
Kazakhstan increases authorized capital minimum for exchange offices
Economy news 12 January 12:01
Kazakhstan stabilizes situation on domestic fuel market
Oil&Gas 12 January 11:39
Kazakhstan National Bank working to "reset" financial sector
Economy news 11 January 21:45
Kazakh president OKs Law on strategic partnership with Turkmenistan
Economy news 11 January 17:25