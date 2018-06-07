Management changes at Azerbaijan's Ateshgah Life

7 June 2018 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The leadership of Azerbaijan's insurance company Ateshgah Life has changed, the company told Trend on June 7.

The deputy chairman of the Board of Ateshgah Life, Sadig Mansurov, left his post, the company said. Presently, the post remains vacant.

Mansurov graduated from the Mechanics and Mathematics Faculty of the Baku State University. He served in management positions, both in the banking and insurance sectors.

Mansurov served as the deputy chairman of the Board of Ateshgah Life since January 2012.

Presently, Azer Aliyev leads the Board of Ateshgah Life. Following Mansurov's resignation, Aliyev has only one deputy - Hidayat Azimov.

Ateshgah Life was founded in 1998. The insurance company is included in the Ateshgah insurance group.

According to Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA), the company's fees as of late April 2018 amounted to 17.4 million manats, with payments of 7.83 million manats.

($1 = 1.7 AZN on June 7).

--

Azernews Newspaper
