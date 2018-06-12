Azerbaijan’s non-oil export volume up by almost 20%

12 June 2018 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

In January-April 2018, the volume of Azerbaijan's non-oil export increased by 19.3 percent compared to the same period of 2017, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Rufat Mammadov said at the press conference in Baku June 12.

He added that 12.9-percent growth was observed in the export of agricultural products, while the volume of export of industrial products increased by 23.65 percent.

“During the reporting period, the number of business entities engaged in foreign economic activity increased by 33.6 percent and their number reached 8,979,” Mammadov added.

“The range of exported products has also increased to 1,936 types,” he added.

"Azerbaijan has a great export potential,” he said. “The achieved results show that the conducted work brings results. I believe that this positive trend will continue until the end of thw year."

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Navoi FEZ expecting European investments in textile, processing of agricultural goods, basalt ore (Exclusive)
Commentary 12:55
Export subsidies help Azerbaijani business to enter new markets
Economy news 12:42
KazakhExport and VTB Bank jointly support Kazakh entrepreneurs
Economy news 12:31
AKFA company talks big market share, exports to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:10
WB urges to further increase transparency in Azerbaijani state enterprises’ activity
Economy news 11:14
Heydar Aliyev Int'l Airport serves over 1.5 million passengers during first five months
Business 10:59
Azerbaijan ready to free TV frequencies for mobile communication needs
ICT 10:10
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 89 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:09
Turkmenistan looks to increase freight transportation through Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:48
Azerbaijani sector of Caspian Sea to be covered by wireless internet
ICT 09:40
Prices in Baku real estate market slightly increase
Economy news 09:20
SOCAR Fiber project may be integrated with other countries’ cable infrastructure (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 07:23
SGC project to strengthen Azerbaijan’s image as reliable energy supplier
Oil&Gas 07:21
MFA: If Turkey had necessary power in due time, it wouldn't allow occupation of Azerbaijani lands
Turkey 11 June 22:09
Azerbaijan-Russia to further strengthen co-op in priority areas
Politics 11 June 22:02
Uzbekistan's new pharma free economic zone eager for Azerbaijani investments (Exclusive)
Economy news 11 June 21:13
Azerbaijani enterprise may establish export to Georgia, Central Asian countries
Business 11 June 20:51
Capacity of SGC may increase threefold - expert
Oil&Gas 11 June 20:51