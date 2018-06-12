Azerbaijan eyes to revise state budget forecasts for 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Two more extraordinary meetings of Azerbaijani Parliament are scheduled for June 28 and 29, a source in the Azerbaijani government told Trend.

It is expected that amendments to the “Law on the State Budget for 2018” will be considered at the meetings.

The budget forecasts will be adjusted considering oil price at $55 per barrel. The base price for oil set in the state budget for this year is $45.

Revenue part of the 2018 state budget is forecast to total 20.127 billion Azerbaijani manats (including centralized revenues in the amount of over 19.473 billion manats, local revenues in the amount of 653.350 million manats), while expenditures are expected to amount to 21.047 billion manats (including centralized expenditures in the amount of over 20.323 billion manats, local expenditures in the amount of 723.925 million manats).

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on June 12)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news