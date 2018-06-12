Azerbaijan eyes to revise state budget forecasts for 2018

12 June 2018 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Two more extraordinary meetings of Azerbaijani Parliament are scheduled for June 28 and 29, a source in the Azerbaijani government told Trend.

It is expected that amendments to the “Law on the State Budget for 2018” will be considered at the meetings.

The budget forecasts will be adjusted considering oil price at $55 per barrel. The base price for oil set in the state budget for this year is $45.

Revenue part of the 2018 state budget is forecast to total 20.127 billion Azerbaijani manats (including centralized revenues in the amount of over 19.473 billion manats, local revenues in the amount of 653.350 million manats), while expenditures are expected to amount to 21.047 billion manats (including centralized expenditures in the amount of over 20.323 billion manats, local expenditures in the amount of 723.925 million manats).

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on June 12)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkmenistan reveals data on execution of state budget
Economy news 10 June 11:33
Azerbaijan's Customs Committee ups transfers to state budget
Economy news 7 June 18:22
Turkmenistan starting to form state budget for 2019
Economy news 2 June 10:30
Azerbaijan's Accounting Chamber offers to tighten fiscal policy
Business 31 May 17:28
Turkmenistan starting to form state budget for 2019
Economy news 30 May 17:17
Azerbaijan may revise oil price in state budget for 2018
Economy news 22 May 15:40
Azerbaijan drafts debt management strategy of state structures, companies
Economy news 22 May 14:25
Azerbaijani parliament to discuss annual report on execution of state budget in 2017
Business 22 May 11:55
Azerbaijan to review 2018 state budget
Economy news 21 May 19:19
Azerbaijani Parliament adopts “Law on Chamber of Accounts”
Politics 18 May 17:28
Azerbaijan’s 2018 state budget may be deficit-free
Economy news 15 May 20:43
Reasons for possible revision of Azerbaijan's state budget named
Economy news 15 March 18:24
Azerbaijan's 2018-state budget may be revised
Economy news 15 March 14:42
Customs revenues of Azerbaijani budget increase
Economy news 7 March 16:00
Azerbaijani parliament adopts law on FEZ in Alyat settlement
Economy news 6 March 14:56
Fitch: Azerbaijani state budget may become deficit-free in 2018
Economy news 1 March 11:14
Turkmenistan reveals data on execution of state budget
Economy news 27 January 15:05
Customs revenues of Azerbaijani budget up 14%
Economy news 10 January 18:41