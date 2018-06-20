New law on agricultural insurance in Azerbaijan may be adopted before end of 2018

20 June 2018 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

A new draft law on the promotion of agricultural insurance can be adopted before the end of the year, Executive Director of the Financial Markets Supervision Chamber of Azerbaijan Ibrahim Alyshov said on June 20 during his speech at the conference "Insurance in Azerbaijan: New Prospects".

He noted that, the draft law has already been prepared and sent to the government.

"The draft law is fully ready and is under consideration. I hope very much that the Parliament of the country will approve the new law before the end of 2018," Alyshov said.

At present, the law "on assistance to and development of agriculture in Azerbaijan" in force in Azerbaijan regulates state financing of agricultural insurance premiums. In addition to wheat, the list of crops insured at the expense of the state budget, includes barley, corn, sunflower, potatoes, sugar beet, etc.

The average tariff for agricultural insurance in Azerbaijan is about 1,500 manats per year (five percent per hectare), despite the fact that the average profit per hectare of land is about 25,000 manats per year.

The Financial Markets Supervision Chamber of Azerbaijan announced that, in 1Q2018, fees on the agricultural insurance market amounted to 1.56 million manats, with payments of 282,900 manats. A large part of the fees and charges in this area fell on the insurance of livestock - 947,700 manats.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan aims to increase share of insurance in non-oil GDP sector (PHOTO)
Economy news 11:13
Iran can turn into region’s agricultural hub – Ex-Minister
Business 19 June 19:01
Iran can turn into region’s agricultural hub – Ex-Minister
Business 17 June 18:44
Kazakhstan increases production, export of agricultural products
Economy news 16 June 14:55
Azerbaijan sees rise in agricultural products output
Economy news 16 June 12:08
Kazakhstan increases production of agricultural products
Economy news 14 June 14:19
Azerbaijan preparing plan to improve financial literacy of population
Economy news 13 June 10:17
Kazakhstan to facilitate farmers' access to agricultural loans
Kazakhstan 12 June 16:29
Volume of premiums in Kazakhstan’s tourism insurance sector decreases
Economy news 12 June 12:41
Prices on croups remain stable in Kazakhstan
Economy news 11 June 17:28
New life insurance product presented in Azerbaijan
Economy news 11 June 12:42
Turkmenistan adopts law on state regulation of agricultural development
Turkmenistan 11 June 11:08
Hungarian companies may invest in Kazakhstan’s agricultural projects
Economy news 9 June 14:55
Kazakh National Bank recovers license of large insurance company
Economy news 9 June 13:31
Azerbaijan drafts new strategy for e-agriculture
ICT 8 June 09:12
Dutch ambassador talks key drivers of trade between Azerbaijan, Netherlands (Exclusive)
Commentary 8 June 07:06
Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry to automate process of applying for subsidies
ICT 7 June 20:37
Azerbaijan lacks qualified agriculture specialists
Economy news 7 June 20:07