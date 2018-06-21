Azerbaijan’s Trade House to open in Ukraine

21 June 2018 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Trade House will open in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, June 22.

For this purpose, a delegation headed by Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev will leave for Ukraine.

Representatives of the governments of the two countries, businessmen and public representatives will take part in the opening ceremony.

It will be Azerbaijan’s third Trade House abroad. The first Trade House opened in Minsk, Belarus in May 2017. Azerbaijan’s Trade House in Latvia was registered at the end of 2017.

Another Trade House is expected to open in Shanghai, China.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Ukraine amounted to $304.8 million in January-May 2018, of which over $144 million accounted for the export of Azerbaijani products to Ukraine.

The trade turnover between the countries increased by 36.5 percent for the year.

---

Azernews Newspaper
