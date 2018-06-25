WB: Azerbaijan can become world leader in creation of "smart villages"

25 June 2018 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan can become a world leader in the creation of "smart villages", Tara Sharafuddin, consultant of the World Bank's Sustainable Development Department for the Middle East and North Africa, said June 25 in Baku in joint discussions with the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

She noted that the creation of "smart villages" is a very important step, and Azerbaijan is actively working in this direction.

"Such projects allow accelerating the transition to digital technologies, which affects the pricing in agriculture. But we must take into account that the "smart villages" cannot be situated far from the "smart cities", as they must use the necessary infrastructure," said Sharafuddin.

Sharafuddin noted that it is necessary to use solar energy and various innovations in "smart villages".

"How can digitalization in villages be achieved? It is necessary to create a database and use "smart communication". In addition, interest from both the state and the private sector is necessary," Sharafuddin said.

The "smart villages" provide for the creation of special sites in rural areas, attractive for the life of the scientific, technical and creative intelligentsia, opening of headquarters and development centers of high-tech companies, research laboratories, science and technical centers, and production facilities.

Azernews Newspaper
