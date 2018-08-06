SOFAZ increases sales of dollars to banks by more than 20%

6 August 2018 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has sold $536.6 million at currency auctions organized by the Central Bank in July 2018, the Fund said in a message Aug. 6.

SOFAZ sold to banks $439 million in June. Since the beginning of the year, Azerbaijani banks have bought about $3.5 billion from the Fund.

The Oil Fund will continue the sale of foreign currency through auctions in 2018.

The sale of currency is carried out as part of SOFAZ transfers to the state budget of Azerbaijan, which are planned to stand at 10.966 billion manats in 2018.

The official rate of manat for the next day is determined on the basis of the weighted average rate under transactions concluded with commercial banks in the interbank currency market and auctions. Auctions are held in the format of one-sided currency sale.

---

