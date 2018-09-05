Turkish ministry of energy to opt for electric cars

5 September 2018 18:47 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkey sees decrease in number of vehicles in July
Economy news 4 September 22:21
Iran, Australia sign deal to jointly produce electric cars
Business 30 August 15:48
Turkey’s National Railway Company to rent vehicles via tender
Tenders 29 August 17:34
Iran, Australia sign deal to jointly produce electric cars
Business 27 August 16:19
Turkey sees decrease in number of vehicles
Economy news 24 August 10:36
Azerbaijan doubles import of trucks
Economy news 12 August 11:41
Latest
GUAM foreign ministers to meet in New York: Azerbaijani FM
Politics 19:41
Branch of Russian technopolis may appear in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 19:36
Uzbek, African banks sign agreement worth $50M
Uzbekistan 19:31
Sale of Azerbaijani dried fruits starts at European filling stations
Economy news 19:25
Tehran to look into remarks by Haley about Rouhani’s attending UN meeting
Politics 19:19
Turkmenistan, Austria to sign co-op documents in Vienna
Turkmenistan 19:06
Iran Energy Exchange performance on Sept. 5
Business 18:47
Belarus, Turkey expect to use national currencies in trade
Turkey 18:39
Azerbaijani oil prices up Sept. 4
Oil&Gas 18:07