Iran discloses import and export expenses

27 November 2018 09:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Iran Customs Administration has a good position in evaluating international businesses, Mehr News Agency cited Former Director General of the Iran Customs Administration Foroud Asgari as saying.

Iran ranked 121st in the international trade index, he said.

Asgari said that 73 percent and 79 percent accounted for the import and export expenses.

The situation in ​​logistics sector has improved and the country ranked 64th in 2018, he said.

Asgari added that the Iranian customs has also improved its position in timely delivery of goods and ranked 60th in 2018.

According to the report of the World Customs Organization, Iran ranked 1st in the fight against preparation of drugs in Asia and Oceania.

The use of X-ray equipment by the Iranian customs is important, he said.

Asgari added that 95 percent of imported goods are checked by using this equipment.

He added that the Iranian customs has been facing instability in foreign currency and sanctions since the beginning of this Iranian year (started on March 21, 2018).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Official talks latest on Iran-Azerbaijan railway
Economy news 10:46
Iran talks launching first direct train with Germany
Economy news 10:23
China, first country that banned textile raw materials` export to Iran
Economy news 09:57
Inflation rate up in Iran
Finance 09:05
Iran financial interests depend on FATF bill – Austrian envoy
Economy news 09:05
Qatar Airways to expand Iran flights despite sanctions
Business 03:32
Latest
Coca-Cola fulfills its social obligations to Uzbekistan
Economy news 11:20
Charge d'affaires: Spain supports peaceful solution of Karabakh conflict based on int’l law
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:17
Ministry: Russia's MegaFon not doing illegal activity on occupied Azerbaijani lands (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:09
Heydar Aliyev Airport can serve as hub to bring tourists from Caspian region to Spain: charge d'affaires
Tourism 11:08
Sudan denies it will follow Chad in establishing ties with Israel
Israel 11:04
Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships arrive on visit to Singapore
Russia 10:52
Tesla China sales plunge 70 percent in October
US 10:47
Official talks latest on Iran-Azerbaijan railway
Economy news 10:46
CEO: Saudi Aramco plans gas investments of $150 billion over next decade
Arab World 10:41