Iran discloses import and export expenses

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Iran Customs Administration has a good position in evaluating international businesses, Mehr News Agency cited Former Director General of the Iran Customs Administration Foroud Asgari as saying.

Iran ranked 121st in the international trade index, he said.

Asgari said that 73 percent and 79 percent accounted for the import and export expenses.

The situation in ​​logistics sector has improved and the country ranked 64th in 2018, he said.

Asgari added that the Iranian customs has also improved its position in timely delivery of goods and ranked 60th in 2018.

According to the report of the World Customs Organization, Iran ranked 1st in the fight against preparation of drugs in Asia and Oceania.

The use of X-ray equipment by the Iranian customs is important, he said.

Asgari added that 95 percent of imported goods are checked by using this equipment.

He added that the Iranian customs has been facing instability in foreign currency and sanctions since the beginning of this Iranian year (started on March 21, 2018).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news