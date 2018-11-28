Polyethylene - most popular commodity at UZEX trading site

28 November 2018 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

At the Nov. 19-23 trade week at the Uzbek Commodity Exchange (UZEX), transactions worth 749.7 billion soums were carried out, which is 11.3 percent more compared to the week before (845.2 billion soums), the press service of the exchange said.

The exchange trading dropped from 747.6 billion soums to 652 billion soums. In the sales, construction materials held the first place with a share of 22.1 percent. Oil products ranked second with a share of 16.9 percent, followed by fodder with 12.4 percent, as well as chemical products with 7.6 percent.

The currency trading site of the exchange sold local goods worth $2.3 million, against $1.9 million a week before. A significant part of the deals fell on polyethylene (57 percent) followed by industrial oil with 43 percent.

Over the past period, 880 car plates were sold through online auctions, against 695 a week before. The total amount of sold license plates exceeded 3.6 billion soums.

(8299.20 UZS = 1 USD on Nov. 28)

