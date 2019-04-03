Iran shuts down 400 spare auto part production plants

3 April 2019 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Plane carrying Iranian minister makes emergency landing
Society 16:28
Non-oil exports from Iran's Astara customs up by 70% last year
Oil&Gas 16:01
Iraqi PM due in Iran
Iran 14:49
Iran bans export of onions and potatoes – damage to agriculture
Economy 13:48
Situation in Iran's tourism sphere: What needs to be done for improvement?
Tourism 13:46
Number of incoming Iranian tourists in Azerbaijan down
Tourism 13:23
Latest
AIIB to invest in Uzbekistan's Bukhara region
Economy 16:57
Kazakhstan's trade with EEU up by 10%
Economy 16:52
Kazakhstani delegation visits High-Tech Park in Azerbaijan
ICT 16:51
Akkord OJSC talks installation work at new plant in Azerbaijan
Economy 16:41
Plane carrying Iranian minister makes emergency landing
Society 16:28
British Embassy in Kyrgyzstan launches campaign to reduce plastic use
Central Asia 16:27
Azerbaijan delays launch of single system for assessing insurance damage
Economy 16:25
Agricultural production decreases in Uzbekistan
Economy 16:22
Azerbaijan's president: We are doing and will continue to do everything necessary for our army
Politics 16:16