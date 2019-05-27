How will prices change in car market of Baku in coming months?

27 May 2019 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Baku Olympic Stadium to host 63,000 fans for UEFA Europa League final
Society 14:08
Expansion of Azerbaijan’s Yalama agropark underway
Economy 13:43
Expert talks on land prices in Baku this summer
Economy 13:14
Results of first drilling at Absheron field revealed (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 12:45
How will prices in Baku real estate market change over summer?
Economy 12:41
Azerbaijani gymnasts won six medals in Budapest
Society 12:31
Latest
Kazakhstan, Brazil to expand co-op
Economy 14:16
Baku Olympic Stadium to host 63,000 fans for UEFA Europa League final
Society 14:08
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh responds to Russian news agency "Regnum"
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:07
Hormozgan PMO urges state companies to take out imported goods from ports
Economy 14:04
China's robot censors crank up as Tiananmen anniversary nears
Other News 14:04
Russian PM Medvedev to visit Uzbekistan on May 29-30
Economy 14:00
Iran's exports to OIC states amounts $945M in 1 month
Economy 13:59
Train trips to be opened between Turkey and Bulgaria soon
Economy 13:58
Demand at CBA deposit auction exceeds supply by over 5 times
Finance 13:56