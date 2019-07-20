Ceramic tiles production launched in Turkmenistan

20 July 2019 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

:Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 20

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Local Dag merjeni company has recently launched an enterprise on manufacturing ceramic tiles, Trend reports with reference to Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

The annual capacity of the plant located in Saparmyrat Türkmenbaşy district of Daşoguz Province in Turkmenistan is two million units of tiles. All workshops of the venture have equipment of leading Chinese manufacturers, and main technological operations are automatized.

Construction materials industry is fast developing in Turkmenistan. Thus, within the industrial zone of Owadandepe locality of the Gokdepe district of Turkmenistan’s Ahal Region a powerful construction cluster is being created.

Тürkmendemirönümleri venture on manufacturing of rolled metal products and valves, major autoclaved aerated concrete plant, and the marble and granite processing factory of Тürkmenmermer are operating there. The list of goods manufactured here includes cement, bricks, metal construction, plastic and glass fibrous pipes, and non-metallic construction materials.

Rich reserves of natural resources of Turkmenistan make it possible to increase the production of expanded clay, the main component for which is argillite extracted at the Yagman deposit in the Balkan region.

The priority direction of the building materials industry is the production of cement of various grades including Portland cement (sulphate-resistant cement) used in laying the foundations, building supports for bridges and other hydraulic structures, and oil-well cement for the oil and gas industry, the news report said.

