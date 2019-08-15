Uzbek FM to pay working visit to Turkmenistan

15 August 2019 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 15

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov will pay a working visit to Turkmenistan on August 16, Trend reports on Aug. 15 referring to Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

The delegation from Tashkent will take part in the next round of the consultations at the level of the foreign ministers.

The bilateral relations of neighboring countries have greatly intensified recently. According to the Uzbek side, the total volume of trade turnover increased from $177 million in in 2017 to $302 million in 2018. The parties signed contracts and memorandums envisaging joint projects worth more than $250 million in April 2018.

Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, which have big hydrocarbon reserves, stand for diversifying energy flows. This is exemplified by the implementation of the project on the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-China gas pipeline, commissioned in 2009.

Ashgabat is ready to intensify the cooperation within the project on the supply of electricity from Central Asia to South Asia along the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan route.

The project on the creation of the Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan – Iran – Oman transport route is also being discussed. This will greatly increase the international transit freight flows and ensure a new communication corridor to the world markets.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakhstan to complete reconstruction of highway to Turkmen border in 2019
Economy 15:55
Uzbekistan to supply Isuzu buses to transport oilmen of Turkmenistan
Economy 15:55
Uzbekistan provides financial carte blanche to agricultural, food sectors
Economy 15:34
Malaysian Petronas ready to expand activity in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 15:33
Turkey-Turkmenistan trade slightly decreases
Turkey 15:28
Turkey, Uzbekistan increase trade turnover
Turkey 14:32
Latest
Kazakh tenge strengthens against US dollar following significant drop
Finance 16:07
Military unit attacked in Turkey
Turkey 16:01
Turkey-Kazakhstan trade falls by almost $20M
Turkey 15:57
Kazakhstan to complete reconstruction of highway to Turkmen border in 2019
Economy 15:55
Uzbekistan to supply Isuzu buses to transport oilmen of Turkmenistan
Economy 15:55
Chinese company to build section of Kvesheti-Kobi road in Georgia
Economy 15:55
Loans to physical persons increase in Kazakhstan
Economy 15:47
Volume of loans of private banks in Azerbaijan exceeds 10B AZN
Finance 15:39
Over 800,000 vehicles transported through Turkish ports in July
Turkey 15:39