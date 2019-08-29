Logistics centers of Russian online retailer to be constructed in Kazakhstan in two years

29 August 2019 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Leading Kazakhstan region by investments attraction named
Economy 16:07
Uzbekistan to attract Russian companies to implement project worth $407 M
ICT 15:24
Nearly 30 industrialization projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda
Economy 15:15
About 50 Turkmen, Kazakh companies registered in Turkey in January-July
Turkey 14:37
Saudi investment company interested in Kazakhstan's import
Economy 13:32
Companies from Russia’s Bryansk Region looking for business partners in Azerbaijan
Economy 13:14
Latest
Leading Kazakhstan region by investments attraction named
Economy 16:07
Life insurance market shrinks in Azerbaijan
Finance 16:05
Azerbaijan dairy producer to increase cheese output
Economy 16:02
Baku enters TOP10 of cities most often visited by Israelis
Tourism 15:55
Thailand can add more economic stimulus if needed: Finance Minister
Other News 15:48
Private fishing developing in Turkmenistan’s northern region
Economy 15:47
International consortium to build mining, processing complex in Uzbekistan
Economy 15:46
Iran begins construction of petrochemical plant in Khorramabad County
Oil&Gas 15:42
Georgian expert: Final settlement of Karabakh conflict may happen rapidly
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:34