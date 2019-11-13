Ashgabat, Minsk preparing for business negotiations

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 13

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A meeting was held between Ambassador of Belarus to Turkmenistan Vyacheslav Beskosty and Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan Dovletgeldi Rejepov in Ashgabat, Trend reports referring to the Belarus embassy.

The sides discussed issues related to holding the first meeting of the business council of the Belarus Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Turkmen Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as the forum of business circles of the two countries in Minsk in 2020.

The interlocutors exchanged the views on the prospects for bilateral cooperation and stressed the great potential for interaction between the chambers of commerce of the two countries.

The mutual trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Belarus amounted to $32.2 million in 2018 compared to $65 million in 2017.

Belarus mainly supplies goods with high added value to Turkmenistan, namely, trucks, special vehicles, tractors, road construction machinery, medicines, wooden products and agricultural products.

The intergovernmental agreement on trade and economic cooperation between the countries was signed in 2014.

