Uzbekistan airways set discounts on tickets to Azerbaijan

22 November 2019 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

Starting from Nov. 22, economy-class tariffs have been reduced for Uzbekistan Airways' flights to Azerbaijan on Tashkent-Baku-Tashkent route, Trend reports citing the company's press service.

For citizens of Uzbekistan, a visa to Azerbaijan is not required (for a stay of up to 90 days).

The cost of a return ticket for the next flight is about $184.

Uzbekistan Airways was established on January 28, 1992, under the decree of the head of state as a body of governmental management of civil aviation, providing development, co-ordination and realization of policy in the field of air transport within the territory of Uzbekistan.

Fleet of «Uzbekistan Airways» consists of the modern and comfortable aircraft: Boeing-757/767, Boeing-787-8 Dreamliner, А320, IL-114-100, as well as cargo freighters Boeing-767-300BCF.

The airline operates regular domestic and international flights to more than 40 cities of the leading countries of the world - Russia, Belarus, the USA, Italy, Germany, France, Latvia, Great Britain, India, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, Turkey, Israel, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan. The company has representative offices in 25 countries.

About 15,000 employees work in Uzbekistan Airways.

