Visit of Switzerland's president of great importance for relations with Kazakhstan

Visit of President of Switzerland Ueli Maurer is of great importance for further development of partnership relations with Kazakhstan, President of Kazakhstan Kassym Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the Kazakhstan’s president.

He made the statement during talks between presidents of Kazakhstan and Switzerland in an expanded format.

During the discussion in the expanded format, Tokayev noted the importance of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Switzerland.

“I am confident that your visit will be a significant milestone in the development of cooperation between our states. This cooperation is developing, and we will continue to make every effort to maintain the dynamics of mutually beneficial contacts in political and economic spheres,” Tokayev said.

He stressed the importance of contribution of the first President – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev to the strengthening of the Kazakh-Swiss relations and assured that the tradition of partnership founded by him will continue.

“Today we discussed important issues of international cooperation, noted the similarity of the positions of our states on the pressing issues of the international agenda. We regard Switzerland as an important partner. Therefore, we are talking about the need to maintain the dynamics of our cooperation,” Tokayev said.

In his turn, Ueli Maurer pointed out the key role of Kazakhstan in the development of economic and political ties in the region.

“Kazakhstan for us is a bridge between Asia and Europe in various aspects, both from a political and economic point of view. Your country will play a growing role in the world, in the international community. We are very glad that we have such partner as Kazakhstan,” Maurer said.

During the talks, the sides discussed the issues of intensification of trade, economic and investment cooperation, implementation of joint projects in various spheres, cooperation in the financial services sector.

