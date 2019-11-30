Azerbaijani company eyes to export dried fruits to Europe

30 November 2019 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijani company expands production of sausages
Business 11:33
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times on Nov. 29-Nov. 30
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:32
Azerbaijan may use rural houses to accommodate tourists
Society 11:31
Tourist police to start operating in Baku
Tourism 11:29
Azerbaijani company decides on thyme export direction
Business 11:18
Opening of TANAP is an important event for Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 10:51
Latest
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy polyethylene
Tenders 11:35
Azerbaijani company expands production of sausages
Business 11:33
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times on Nov. 29-Nov. 30
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:32
Azerbaijan may use rural houses to accommodate tourists
Society 11:31
Tourist police to start operating in Baku
Tourism 11:29
Azerbaijani company decides on thyme export direction
Business 11:18
Nearly 100 km of pipes for new gas pipelines arrive in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 11:04
Opening of TANAP is an important event for Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 10:51
Iranian currency rates for Nov. 30
Iran 10:48