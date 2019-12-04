Azerbaijan, Turkey eye to further develop bilateral trade

4 December 2019 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Turkey intend to further develop trade between the two countries, Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli said at the sixth meeting of agriculture ministers of the member countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Baku, Trend reports from the event Dec. 4.

“We have a target volume of trade set by our two leaders,” said Pakdemirli. “To achieve this goal, we have everything we need, and also, with my esteemed colleague Inam Karimov, we have been working hard for the past year and a half in order to increase our agricultural trade turnover. There are already positive results.”

The trade turnover between Turkey and Azerbaijan from January through October 2019, amounted to $1.6 billion, increasing by $80.9 million compared to the same period in 2018.

In October, the volume of trade amounted to $177.4 million.

