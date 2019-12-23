US Secretary of State to visit Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Uzbekistan at the beginning of next year, Trend reports citing the Uzbek media.

Pompeo plans to visit Uzbekistan to discuss pressing issues of bilateral cooperation.

The exact date of the visit is still unknown. This will be his first visit to the country as US Secretary of State.

In May 2018, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the US. Back then, president discussed questions of further strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing ties between foreign affairs agencies at a meeting with Pompeo.

