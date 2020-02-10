Azerbaijan's steel plant to increase production of metal structures
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by head of Turkey-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group
Ukrainian observers stress high level of preparation for parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
UK observers at Azerbaijan's elections: This practice must be applied in many countries, including UK (PHOTO)
GUAM PA Observer Group makes official statement following Azerbaijan's parliamentary elections (PHOTO)
Russia's Federation Council: Voters at parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan sympathetic to young candidates
SCO: Number of local observers indicates transparency of voting in parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan discloses constituencies with highest and lowest voter turnout in parliamentary elections
German observer: I was touched by voters from Nagorno Karabakh in Azerbaijan's parliamentary elections
Observer from Tatarstan: Elections in Azerbaijan - important step to strengthen democracy principles
Chairperson of Kyrgyz Central Commission for Elections: Azerbaijan creates all conditions for free choice of MPs