Turkmenistan discloses funds allocated for construction of new regional center

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb. 22

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Over $1.4 billion has been allocated for the construction of the new administrative center of the Ahal region of Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to a published Turkmen presidential order.

The funds are intended for the payment of the cost of deliveries of equipment and materials for the construction of facilities, residential buildings, internal and external electricity, gas and communications supply systems.

The construction will be carried out in the Gokdepe district of the Ahal region in stages: the first stage is planned until 2021, the second - in 2020-2022.

As many as 76 objects, including 68 residential buildings and eight administrative buildings, will be built as part of the first stage of the project.

During the second stage, it is planned to build 192 objects, including 131 luxury residential buildings and 61 offices of institutions and enterprises. There are also plans to build a complex of cottages.

"Particular importance will be given to the introduction of digital systems, high technologies," the Turkmen Altyn Asyr TV channel reported.

The new administrative center is designed for more than 70,000 inhabitants. At a later stage, it is also planned to build over 400 cottages and multi-storey buildings, 10 kindergartens and 19 secondary schools in the center. A network of medical facilities, a drama theater, a library, a circus, a museum, sports complexes and an international higher school of horse breeding will be created as well.

Ashgabat city was the original administrative center of this region. Ashgabat later became a separate administrative unit, while Annau city in Bugdayly district was considered the center of the region not long ago.

Ahal region is located near the Turkmen-Iranian border, in the foothills of the Kopetdag mountain range.