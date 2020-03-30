Minister: No problems with supply of bread in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian population will not have problems with the supply of bread, Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia Levan Davitashvili said, Trend reports with reference to Georgian media.

Davitashvili and First Deputy Minister Georgi Khanishvili visited Puri and Ipkli companies, two large bread producers in the country, got acquainted with their production capacities and received information about existing stocks.

“In the current difficult situation, one of the most important issues for the population is the smooth functioning of the baking industry, as well as maintaining bread prices. In this regard, we carry out continuous monitoring. There are more than enough reserves today, the production process goes smoothly. The population will not have problems with the supply of bread,” said Davitashvili.

As reported, bread producing companies operate round-the-clock and supply their products throughout Georgia.

Puri company produces 120,000 loaves of bread (14 types) a day. It employs about 300 people.

Ipkli company produces 180,000 loaves per day (37 types). The company employs about 450 people.

Both companies are equipped with European-made equipment. In production, all recommendations of the National Center for Disease Control and sanitary and hygienic standards are followed.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356