EU welcomes Georgia’s anti-crisis plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The European Union (EU) delegation to Georgia has welcomed the government of Georgia's anti-crisis plan, Trend reports with reference to the EU delegation in Tbilisi.

The statement said that the coronavirus pandemic is an unprecedented challenge that has forced countries, citizens and governments to drastically change the way of living.

"Its negative effects are particularly hard for people in vulnerable situations,” the delegation of the EU to Georgia said.

The statement reads that the EU and its member states are supporting the Georgian government and a number of state and civil society organizations in their endeavors to help those most affected by the pandemic.

"Grants provided to civil society organizations, including through the so-called Rapid Reaction Mechanism, allow them to render immediate support to the vulnerable groups,” reads the message.

The European Union’s delegation to Georgia says that the EU welcomes the crisis communication action plan adopted by the Georgian government to raise awareness about the state services and the support it has provided to ease the hardship that families, individuals and communities are experiencing.

On April 24, the government of Georgia presented an anti-crisis plan to deal with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. It includes both social assistance to the population and the promotion of business and the economy as a whole.

---

