Azerbaijan biggest importer of air conditioners from Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The largest share of air conditioners exported from Uzbekistan over the past nine months fell on Azerbaijan, amounting to 52 percent, Trend reports referring to the State Customs Committee of Uzbekistan.

The volume of air conditioners exported from Uzbekistan for 9M2020 in physical terms amounted to over 26,800 pieces, while in value terms the export of these electrical products accounted for $4.9 million.

More than half of them were supplied to Azerbaijan. At the same time, air conditioner supplies to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan accounted for 21 percent and 14 percent of total exports, respectively.

The export of air conditioners for the reporting period to Kazakhstan and Ukraine increased 1.7 times and 1.3 times, respectively.

In addition, Uzbekistan began to export air conditioners to Russia and Moldova for the first time.

Earlier it was reported that the volume of exports of electrical products from Uzbekistan from January through June 2020 amounted to $113.8 million, which is 31.1 percent more than in the same period last year.

Also, Uzbekistan plans to double its production of electrical equipment by 2022.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva