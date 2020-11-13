Azerbaijan to auction off state-owned enterprises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The State Service on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy will hold another auction on December 8, 2020, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

In accordance with the data, 64 state property facilities, including 24 small public enterprises and facilities, 38 joint-stock companies, and two partially constructed facilities, will be put up for auction.

“Everyone can take part in the auctions,” the service said. “Those interested in the process can also observe the process of the auctions both in the area in which property services of the State Service on Property Issues are rendered and online.”

“Those wishing to participate in the auctions on the official website of the Service (www.emlak.gov.az ) or www.privatization.az, after registering, must pay a deposit of 10 percent of the initial auction price of the property, thereby obtaining the status of the customer,” the service added.

On the day of the auction, by selecting the section "Electronic auction" on the e-services website (www.e-emdk.gov.az), it is possible to join the auction.

