Inflation converges to targeted value at end of 2020 in Georgia
Optimization of customs tariffs to contribute to Azerbaijan’s transformation into Eurasia’s transport and logistics hub
Azerbaijan to make every effort to turn Shusha into developed historical city - State Committee Urban Planning
Declaration on ceasefire between Baku and Yerevan mediated by Russia under consistent implementation – Russian president
Declaration on Karabakh conflict to contribute to establishment of long-term peace in region - President of Kazakhstan
Resolution of Karabakh conflict crucial for ensuring sustainable dev't throughout CIS - President of Uzbekistan
Azerbaijani president takes part in video conference meeting of Council of Heads of State of CIS (PHOTO)