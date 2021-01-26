FAO to start developing agriculture in liberated Azerbaijani lands soon
Latest
Russia to directly participate in efforts to unblock economic, transport ties in S. Caucasus - Lavrov
Clearing of mines, unexploded ordnance continuing in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VİDEO)
President Aliyev receives French Minister of State attached to Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs (PHOTO)
President Aliyev receives Rashad Nabiyev in video format on his appointment as Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies (PHOTO)