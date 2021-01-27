State Property Service of Azerbaijan to auction small enterprises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The State Service for Property Affairs under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy will hold another auction on February 23, 2021, Trend reports citing the service.

According to the service, 64 objects of state property will be put up for auction, 25 of which are small state enterprises and unfinished objects, and 39 are joint-stock companies.

Everyone can take part in the auction. In addition, persons interested in the process can observe the progress of the auction both in the Space for the Provision of Property Services of the State Property Service, and online.

Those wishing to participate in the auction on the official website of the Service (emlak.gov.az) or on the privatization.az portal, after registering, must pay a deposit of 10 percent of the initial auction price of the property, thereby obtaining the status of a customer.

On the day of the auction, by selecting the 'Electronic auction' section on the e-services portal (e-emdk.gov.az), you can join the auction.