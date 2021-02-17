EU, WHO hand over medical equipment to Georgian Republican Hospital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.17

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The European Union (EU) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have handed over 10 i lung ventilators and 1,000 items of protective equipment to COVID-19 hospitals in Georgia for the treatment and care of COVID-19 patients, Trend reports via Georgian media.

This shipment is a part of the large support provided jointly by the EU and WHO, which has already provided substantial medical supplies across the region, including over 1.8 million items of personal protective and medical equipment, such as isolation gowns, protective goggles, oxygen concentrators, medical masks, respirators delivered to Georgia.

"Today Georgia received ventilators, COVID-19 pandemic and it is noteworthy that through this close cooperation, Georgia has been able to successfully deal with all the difficult processes”, said the Georgian Minister of Health Ekaterina Tikaradze.

"EIB has provided 100 million loan to Georgia to support modernization of seven major hospitals in the country and to cover the procurement of essential equipment. The loan is also covering procurement of vaccines, and establishing an effective supply chain to provide comprehensive diagnostic and treatment services for Covid-19 patients”, said Head of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Regional Representation for the South Caucasus Maciej Czura.

The EU and Team Europe- including the European Commission, the EIB and Member States, are some of the strongest supporters of the COVAX, through which Georgia will receive its first vaccines.

The EU and Team Europe have so far announced contributions of more than $870 million to the facility.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356