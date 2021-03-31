Turkmenistan, Russia sign number of intergovernmental, interdepartmental documents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan and Russia signed a number of intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The signing took place during a working meeting of the Turkmen-Russian Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation on March 30, 2021.

During the meeting, it was recommended to intensify cooperation between the Turkmen-Russian and Russian-Turkmen Business Councils with the involvement of the business circles of the two countries in this work.

The Turkmen side drew attention to the opportunities for expanding cooperation between the two countries. In particular, the Turkmen side noted that one of the main directions of interstate cooperation is the partnership of Turkmenistan with the regions of Russia. The importance of bilateral contacts in the field of digital technologies was also emphasized.

Meanwhile, the Russian side stressed the positive dynamics of bilateral relations, noting that the joint commission is an effective mechanism for interstate cooperation.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation in such areas as industry, mechanical engineering, energy, transport and communications, and the financial and banking sector. Also, attention was paid to the partnership in the field of science and education.

As it was reported earlier, a delegation from Turkmenistan pays a working visit to Russia from March 30 through April 2 this year.

During the visit prospects for further cooperation between Turkmenistan and the regions of Russia in the oil and gas, chemical, industrial, agricultural sectors, transport sector, trade and economic, scientific and educational spheres, and in the field of healthcare will be discussed.

In addition, a regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS will be held in Moscow on April 2. Thus, the meeting will address issues related to strengthening regional and international security, multilateral cooperation, including in such areas as tourism, physical culture and sports, and youth policy. In this context, the Turkmen side will submit several documents for consideration by the participants of the meeting.

During the visit, a meeting and negotiations between the heads of the foreign ministries of the two countries are planned, during which issues of building up the interstate partnership will be considered.

It is also planned to hold high-level bilateral interdepartmental consultations on regional security issues.

As a result of the above-mentioned and other meetings and negotiations, it is planned to sign several bilateral documents on cooperation in various fields.

As earlier the Russian Foreign Ministry told Trend, Turkmenistan and Russia are preparing to sign an intergovernmental agreement on the promotion of interregional cooperation, an intergovernmental program of economic cooperation for 2021-2023, an agreement on the exchange of statistical data on mutual trade, and the exchange of documents and information on the customs value of goods transported between Russia and Turkmenistan.

"We hope that Russian-Turkmen cooperation in the above-mentioned areas will continue this year. The next meetings of the intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on economic cooperation and its high-level group on trade and investment support, scheduled for this year in Moscow, will give the necessary impetus to the implementation of joint projects. The Second Caspian Economic Forum, which is scheduled to be held in Moscow in August, also opens up additional opportunities for cooperation with Turkmenistan."

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva