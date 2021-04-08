Azerbaijan considering possibilities of packaging Uzbek dried fruits in Alat FEZ

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.8

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan is taking part in the INNOPROM exhibition in Uzbekistan’s capital, Tashkent, Trend reports citing AZPROMO.

According to the AZPROMO message, representatives of various organizations are holding meetings with exhibitors, exchanging views on increasing mutual exports and investments.

“Thus, with the companies Hakan Agro Invest, Sunny Land Products (Bonaf), Eximsol, they discussed the possibilities of packaging and exporting Uzbek-made dried fruits to third countries in the Alat free economic zone (FEZ) of Azerbaijan or industrial parks,” the message said.

During the meeting, organized by the Investment Promotion Agency of Uzbekistan, an exchange of experience in attracting investments took place, the implementation of joint potential investment projects was discussed.

