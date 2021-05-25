Azerbaijani ministry talks number of fully inventorized objects in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

The inventory of 13,046 objects, including 10,229 real estate and 2,817 infrastructure facilities, has been completed in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh war (from late Sept. to early Nov.2020), Trend reports on May 25 referring to the Ministry of Economy.

According to the ministry, an inventory of roads with a total length of 1,532 kilometers, power lines with a total length of 292 kilometers, gas lines with a length of 45 kilometers, water supply lines with a length of 19 kilometers, including irrigation systems with a total length of 249 kilometers has also been completed.

Besides, the contours of land plots with a total area of ​​478,000 hectares were converted into vector graphics and included in the electronic database.

The work has already been completed in 168 settlements of 10 districts and continues in nine settlements.

The ministry noted that 409 settlements have been completely destroyed.

An inventory of other settlements will be carried out as safe access to them is created, added the ministry.

