BP seeks new opportunities to mitigate climate change in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia's Minister of Environment Protection and Agriculture Levan Davitashvili met with the head of BP Georgia oil and gas company Aytan Hajiyeva, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Agriculture of the country.

The meeting discussed the possibilities of cooperation in the development of renewable energy sources in the country to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Davitashvili briefed the head of BP Georgia on the existing state policy and measures taken to mitigate the effects of climate change.

“In accordance with the commitments made in the Association Agreement with the European Union, we have taken important steps to mitigate the effects of climate change and develop a green economy in the country. Three main documents have already been approved - Georgia's Updated National Assessed Contribution, Georgia's Climate Change Strategy 2030 and Georgia's Action Plan for Climate Change Strategy. The country is committed to reducing its total greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent nationwide by 2030, from the 1990 levels. In this process, we are provided with substantial support from our partners - EU member states, international donor organizations," he said.

“BP has been operating in Georgia for 25 years. In addition to the largest oil and gas projects, the company is implementing important projects aimed at strengthening economy and protecting the environment in the regions of Georgia. We plan to use new opportunities to mitigate the effects of climate change. Therefore, we would like to familiarize ourselves with the state policy of Georgia in this regard in order to be able to determine specific areas of possible cooperation,” Hajiyeva said.

