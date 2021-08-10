Export proceeds from sale of Georgian blueberries down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10

Export proceeds from the sale of Georgian blueberries in July 2021 amounted to $2.5 million, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

This is about 20 percent less compared to June, which is the main berry export period. During the period 2018-2020, blueberry exports in July fell by 60 percent compared to June, so the absolute seasonal decline in exports this year was much lower.

In total, 456 tons of blueberries were exported from Georgia in July 2021.

Exports in July were 4.9 times higher than the average for 2018-2020 in dollar terms and 4.7 times in tons, export prices increased by 5 percent ($5.4 per kilogram). In 2021, July export prices were 14 percent lower than June ones.

Some 88 percent of Georgia's blueberry exports were sent to Russia, which paid $5.4 per kg.

Overall, blueberry exports from Georgia this season reached $5.6 million, which is 47 percent more than in 2020. Russia was the main export destination with a 91 percent share, followed by the UAE with a 4 percent share.

