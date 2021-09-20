Georgia sees increase in hazelnuts export

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Some 5,500 tons of hazelnuts were exported from Georgia from August 1 through September 12 this year, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture.

The value of the exported hazelnuts was $24.3 million.

"Compared to the same period last year, this year the volume of exports of hazelnuts increased by 27 percent (1200 tons).

Georgian hazelnuts were mainly exported to the EU markets - Italy (2790 tons), Germany (747 tons), Spain (354 tons), Czech Republic (220 tons), Poland (168 tons), Lithuania (110 tons), Latvia (66 tons ), France (65 tons), Estonia (44 tons), Bulgaria (22 tons), Belgium (20 tons).

Georgian hazelnuts are also exported to Armenia (354 tons), Ukraine (138 tons), Russia (82 tons), Iraq (72 tons), Belarus (71 tons), China (52 tons), United Arab Emirates (40 tons), Mexico (28 tons), Argentina (26 tons), Great Britain (22 tons), Turkey (22 tons) and Uzbekistan (22 tons).

