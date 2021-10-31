Japanese company aims to boost investments in its production in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.31

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Japanese TET International Development company plans to increase investments in its production in Azerbaijan almost fourfold, President and CEO of TET International Development Taro Sawada told Trend in an interview.

According to him, the company is currently engaged in the cultivation of tobacco in Azerbaijan and invests in this area.

"We have set a goal to significantly increase tobacco production in Azerbaijan by 2024. From 2017 to the present day, we have invested over $12 million in this area, and by 2024 we are going to bring this figure to $40 million,'' Sawada said.

"After achieving this goal, we‘re going to expand the company's activities and start growing vegetables and fruits until 2024," the CEO said.

"We plan to grow cucumbers and tomatoes, as well as the construction of specialized enterprises for packaging products for further export abroad," Sawada said.

