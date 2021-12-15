Azerbaijan’s foreign trade relations with Uzbekistan developing dynamically - advisor to minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

Azerbaijan's foreign trade relations with Uzbekistan are developing dynamically, Advisor to the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Masim Mammadov said at the opening ceremony of the "Made in Uzbekistan" exhibition, Trend reports.

"First, it is worth emphasizing the visit to Azerbaijan of representatives of Uzbek companies, who are here for the first time. Development of economic relations, according to this model, began in 2010. At such exhibitions, we mutually present our goods both in Uzbekistan and in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan always supports such events aimed at strengthening economic relations. It also allows us to open new jobs, expands cooperation between private companies and helps to find new sectors for cooperation," Mammadov said.

