Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund unveils volume of soft loans issued in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund issued soft loans worth 287.7 million manat ($169.2 million) in 2021 for the implementation of 1,902 projects, Acting Head of Board of the Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund Osman Khaliyev said at a briefing following the results of 2021, Trend reports.

“In general, the mechanisms of supporting the activity of the Entrepreneurship Development Fund were implemented in three spheres in 2021,” Khaliyev said. “These are soft loans, state-guaranteed loans and subsidies to the existing loan portfolio for the spheres affected as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.”