Kazakhstan unveils trade indicators with largest trade partners in EU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend

Kazakhstan’s trade with the countries of the European Union has amounted to $28.4 billion over the period from January through November 2021, which is 25.6 percent more than $22.6 billion over the same period of last year, Trend reports citing Kazakhstan’s Statistics Committee.

Kazakhstan’s largest trade partner among the EU was Italy with indicators worth $8.6 billion over the reporting period, which is 25.7 percent more than during the same period last year ($6.9 billion). Kazakhstan’s export to Italy was $8.6 billion ($6.06 billion over 11M2020, whereas import was $720.3 million ($841.7 million).

The second largest trade partner of Kazakhstan was the Netherlands with an overall trade value of $4.1 billion over the reporting period, which is 35.5 percent more than $3.07 billion during the same period last year. Kazakhstan’s export amounted to $3.69 billion ($2.8 billion over 11M2020), and import was $196.1 million ($219.01 million over 11M2020).

The third largest trade partner of Kazakhstan among EU countries over the reporting period was France. Kazakhstan’s trade with France stood at $2.7 billion over the period from January through November 2021, which is 12.7 percent more than during the same period of 2020.

Kazakhstan’s export to France stood at $2.1 billion ($1.7 billion over 11M2020), whereas import was $589.7 million ($718.2 million over 11M2020).

Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $91.3 billion over the period from January through November 2021, which indicates an increase of 15.4 percent as compared to $79.1 billion during the same period last year.

